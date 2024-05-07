HomeLeakeThreeSaved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

ThreeSaved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

by
SHARE NOW

Three people were saved from drowning in the Pearl River at the Battle Bluff Rd. bridges on the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Leake Deputies and volunteers from the Leake County Correctional Facility Fire Department responded to a call in which the caller stated, “My brother is drowning.

LCCFD fireman, Ryan Crick and LCSO Deputy, Cody Tucker arrived on scene to find two young adult females and one juvenile male in the river holding on to a tree. The two jumped into the river to rescue the stranded individuals and were able to get all three to safety.

The young male was transported Leake Baptist Hospital by ambulance and his current condition is unknown.

“Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson would like to publicly applaud all of the first responders that jumped into action that day. Especially the actions of Fireman Ryan Crick and Deputy Tucker, whose actions very likely saved three lives.”

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Wanted Man From Texas, Mississippi Caught in Leake County

Two Men Reported Firing Shots Near Traffic in Leake County

Felony Obstruction, Felony Forgery, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

Stolen Vehicle and Property Recovered in Leake County Investigation – Teen Arrested

Pearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation