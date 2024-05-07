ThreeSaved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

Three people were saved from drowning in the Pearl River at the Battle Bluff Rd. bridges on the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Leake Deputies and volunteers from the Leake County Correctional Facility Fire Department responded to a call in which the caller stated, “My brother is drowning.

LCCFD fireman, Ryan Crick and LCSO Deputy, Cody Tucker arrived on scene to find two young adult females and one juvenile male in the river holding on to a tree. The two jumped into the river to rescue the stranded individuals and were able to get all three to safety.

The young male was transported Leake Baptist Hospital by ambulance and his current condition is unknown.