Tree Falls, Blocks Highway

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A tree was reported down on Hwy. 488 at 12:47 Saturday afternoon.

The tree was reported to be blocking the entire highway at the Leake and Neshoba County line.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Leake County Sheriff’s Dept., and Madden Volunteer firefighters were all notified.

Deputies were the first to the reported location and could not find the tree. One of the emergency workers radioed back and said the tree was actually in Neshoba County and they already had someone out cutting it up.