HomeLeakeTree Falls, Blocks Highway

Tree Falls, Blocks Highway

by
SHARE NOW

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A tree was reported down on Hwy. 488 at 12:47 Saturday afternoon.

The tree was reported to be blocking the entire highway at the Leake and Neshoba County line.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Leake County Sheriff’s Dept., and Madden Volunteer firefighters were all notified.

Deputies were the first to the reported location and could not find the tree. One of the emergency workers radioed back and said the tree was actually in Neshoba County and they already had someone out cutting it up.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Dump Trucks Hits Highway 43 Bridge

(Video) Geyser Falls Theme Park Holds Ribbon Cutting for Newest Attraction: Lil’ Squirts Splash Pad

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

Leake Academy Falls to Park Place 5-0 in Madden

A Tree Fire, Disturbances, and Accidents in Leake

Breaking and Entering, a Tree Down, Accidents and Shoplifting in Leake