The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results. Continue to monitor Kicks96news.com results will be updated here as they come in.

Tribal Chief:

Tribal Council:

Bogue Chitto (11 Candidates) – One Position

Bogue Homa – six (6) Candidates – One Position

Conehatta – Seven (7) Candidates – One Position

Pearl River – Sixteen (16) Candidates – One Positions

Red Water – Twelve (12) Candidates

Standing Pine – Six (6) Candidates – One Position

Tucker – Nine (9) Candidates – One Position