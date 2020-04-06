Trump Declares Mississippi a Disaster Region

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has become the latest U.S. state declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Sunday’s declaration opens the state to more federal assistance to confront the pandemic. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he has asked Trump to issue the declaration. The Mississippi Health Department says Monday that there are 1,738 positive tests for the virus and 51 deaths. Mississippi’s declaration comes after a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Friday evening to try to slow the outbreak.