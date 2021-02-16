Tuesday 3pm Update-Official Closings and Delays 2/16 and 2/17

Multiple Closings and Delays – 2/16 and 2/17
Carthage Christian Academy- Closed 2/17
Leake County School District – Closed 2/17
Leake Academy – Closed 2/17
Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/16
Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/17
Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/17
ECCC – Campus Closed 2/17. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/18
Leake County Offices- Closed 2/16
Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/16
Carthage City Court – Cancelled 2/16
Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/16
Neshoba General – Clinics and Outpatient services closed 2/16
Leake County Garbage – Suspended 2/16 and 2/17
Waste Management- Suspended 2/16 in central Mississippi including our area.
Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed 2/16
Walnut Grove Library – Closed 2/16