Tuesday 3pm Update-Official Closings and Delays 2/16 and 2/17

Multiple Closings and Delays – 2/16 and 2/17

Carthage Christian Academy- Closed 2/17

Leake County School District – Closed 2/17

Leake Academy – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/16

Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/17

Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/17

ECCC – Campus Closed 2/17. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/18

Leake County Offices- Closed 2/16

Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/16

Carthage City Court – Cancelled 2/16

Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/16

Neshoba General – Clinics and Outpatient services closed 2/16

Leake County Garbage – Suspended 2/16 and 2/17

Waste Management- Suspended 2/16 in central Mississippi including our area.

Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed 2/16

Walnut Grove Library – Closed 2/16

