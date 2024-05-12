Two Friday Night Police Chases

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss.–Leake County deputies arrested two people following a high-speed chase Friday night.

The chase began on Hwy. 35 north, near Singleton Rd., at 11:26 p.m. A deputy radioed in that he was chasing a Black Dodge Challenger. He did not say why the chase started.

About two minutes later the deputy reported that speeds had reached 124 mph, and that the Challenger was passing in no passing zones, but that traffic was light. Other deputies joined the pursuit.

Anticipating the chase would continue, he asked that Attala County deputies be notified. Attala County deputies were on their way to assist in stopping the car when the chase ended still in Leake County, on Hwy. 35 near Ridge Rd.

Deputies reported back that two people were in custody. It was unclear what charges the two would face besides charges related to the chase.

Chase Across Several Counties Starts in Attala

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A car chase started Friday afternoon near Hestrville when an Attala County deputy saw a gold Toyota Corolla cross a double yellow line in a construction zone on a bridge on Hwy. 35.

At one point before they left Attala County speeds reached 110 mph.

The chase started just after 5 p.m. The deputy backed off and let the perpetrator have some room as they crossed into Carrol County. The suspect persisted through Vaiden and into Montgomery County.

The chase then ended up on I-55.

Spike strips were deployed on the bridge over Hwy. 82 at the Winona exit as the Mississippi Hwy. Patrol and Montgomery County deputies joined the chase. It was unclear how from radio communication, but the suspect either evaded the strips or kept going despite their damage.

About 40 minutes after the chase began, and with help from the other agencies, the suspect was caught in Grenada County.