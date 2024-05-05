Two Men Reported Firing Shots Near Traffic in Leake County

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Two men were reported firing a pistol near traffic on Forest Grove Rd. in Leake County Friday evening.

The call to dispatchers came in at 6:11 p.m. The man was driving along Forest Grove Rd., near Hwy. 16. He said that two Black males wearing hoodies ducked into the woods as he approached, then popped back out with a pistol as he passed and fired shots.

He didn’t know whether they were firing in his direction and didn’t stick around to find out.

Two deputies searched the area and never found the men.