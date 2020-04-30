Tyson Announces $120M Bonuses!

Tyson has announced bonuses. $120 million in “thank you bonuses” is being offered to 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers. The company is also increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020. “This pandemic is ever-evolving, and the decision to make these changes reflects our desire to continuously explore new ways of supporting our team members through this crisis,” said Mary Oleksiuk, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods.

Covid-19 transmission concerns impacted recent Tyson plant closings in Indiana and Iowa.

Locally, the Tyson plant in Leake County employees over 1,400 people. for more information-https://www.tysonfoods.com/