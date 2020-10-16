Update: Additional Vandalism Being Reported Beyond Tractor – $1000 Reward Stands

A Leake County tractor was vandalized approximately two weeks ago. Window breakage damage of the tractor is estimated at around $4400. According to Leake County Supervisor Kirby Nazary, “the Leake County Board of Supervisors is offering a $1000. reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of ones responsible.”

*********** An additional report of a window being broken out of a grader parked at Pleasant Hill has been reported

For any information please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s office 601-267-7361