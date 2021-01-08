Update – Peco Foods Closes Canton and Philadelphia Locations – Some Employees Will Transfer to Other Locations

Peco Foods announced yesterday that they will close the Canton plant and the Philadelphia hatchery in our area. The company also confirmed “resources will be further invested in ramping up the company’s West Point, MS., facility and adding operations in Sebastopol, MS., and Pocahontas, AR., which have the capability to expand value-added product lines and meet rising demands for customer-driven, innovative foods.”But what does that mean for the employees that will potentially lose their jobs? Peco has said they are working diligently to provide team members at the affected locations with opportunities throughout the company wherever possible, living out the company’s core value of doing the right thing for their people. The opportunity to do the right thing will come soon.The company has said it will begin communicating with affected team members immediately, with plans to finalize all changes by summer. Over 1,000 people are being served notice. How many will be reassigned to other plants? We reached out to company leadership for a direct answer. We will keep you posted as updates become available.