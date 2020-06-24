Updated- Leake County Election Results

The Leake County unofficial results are in. All 19 precincts have been reported for the runoff election of the second Congressional District Republican race. Brian Flowers received 310 votes winning the race against Thomas L Carey who received 166 votes. 477 votes were cast overall. Brian Flowers will face Democrat Bernie Thompson in the November 3rd general election. Polls were open from 7am-7pm. Safety precautions including social distancing were suggested with hand sanitizer provided. Voting turnout was light.

****Statewide Update- All 504 precincts have reported. Brian Flowers received 3,747 votes and Thomas L. Carey received 1607 overall.