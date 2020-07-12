Urgent: Major Water Main Break In Carthage

There is a water main break In Carthage. Many residents are experiencing a complete water outage or low water pressure. We have information from City Hall that city workers are in the process of repairing the break at this time. We will provide updates as soon as possible.

Urgent Notice – Carthage City Hall

Please be advised that many of you in the city may be experiencing low water pressure. A main water line has broken and city workers are in the process of repairing it at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter. Thank you. Mayor Vivians