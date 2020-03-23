Utility Disconnection Ban in Place for 60 days

Carthage – The Mississippi Public Service Commission recently handed down a decision to ban utility disconnections statewide for 60 days. Municipalities are now included as part of the plan due to ongoing coronavirus concerns and potential financial hardships. “Carthage utility customers will not lose services during this period but are encouraged to pay as much as possible. Also, they will be responsible for reconnection fees if they received a disconnect notice during the period,” according to Penny Spears, Carthage City Clerk. Payments are being received by mail or directly at Carthage City Hall drop box.