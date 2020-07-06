Walnut Grove Receives Award and $50,000 Grant

Walnut Grove is getting healthier and wealthier. This past week the town of Walnut Grove was awarded a 2020 Healthy Hometown Award. Selected and presented by the Blue Cross & Blue Sheild of Mississippi Foundation, the honor recognizes exemplary community health and fitness. Walnut Grove will receive a $50,000 grant award from the foundation to assist in efforts to ensure the community continues to be a healthy place to live, work, and play. For more information visit- Visit www.healthiermississippi.org