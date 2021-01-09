Winter Weather and Possible Snow

Winter Weather is on the way. According to the National Weather service “confidence continues to increase for accumulating snowfall Sunday night into Monday. An elevated threat area exists across portions of northeast Louisiana into west-central Mississippi where snow totals in the 2-3″ range with isolated higher amounts will be possible.”

In Central Mississippi a wintry mix and accumulating snowfall of up to 2″ will be possible roughly encompassing the central and northwestern portions of our area including parts of Attala, Leake and Neshoba. Forecast details for this event will become clearer as we get closer in time. We will update you as weather conditions evolve.