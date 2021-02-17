Winter Weather Closings for 2/17

Multiple Closings and Delays – 2/17

Carthage Christian Academy- Closed 2/17

Leake County School District – Closed 2/17

Leake Academy – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/17

Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/17

Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/17

Scott County Schools – Closed 2/17

ECCC – Campus Closed 2/17. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/18

Leake County Offices- Closed 2/16, 2/17

Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/17

Carthage City Court – Cancelled 2/17

Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/17

Neshoba General – Clinics and Outpatient services closed 2/16

Neshoba County Courthouse – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Health Center Clinics – Closed 2/17

Choctaw Tribal Govt. – Closed 2/17

Leake County Garbage – Suspended 2/16 and 2/17

Waste Management- Suspended until Monday, 2/22 (extra garbage will be picked up if in garbage bags per Mayor)

Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed 2/16

Walnut Grove Library – Closed 2/16

Leake County Farm Bureau – Closed 2/17

The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia- Closed 2/17