You Can’t Eat These Donuts..

At 12:16 p.m. Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a convenience store on Highway 488 where a customer was doing donuts around the gas pumps. The subject left but returned at 2:08 p.m. and left again after it was reported to deputies that they had returned.

1:31 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

8:46 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a trespasser on Freeny Road.

10:03 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call about a trespasser from a resident at Cross Creek Apartments.

12:54 p.m. – Carthage Police received reports of a trespasser at a residence on Jordan Circle.