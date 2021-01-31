$1000 Grants Available to Mississippi State Students In Need

Mississippi State University is offering $1,000 one-time grants to students in need during their last year of college. Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said the grants are meant to bolster students who may be struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. She said funds are “to help them get over the finish line.” Students will be eligible for the benefit if they are a resident of Mississippi and a full-time undergraduate student who is eligible for a federal Pell grant. They must also have an unmet financial need, a 2.0 or higher grade point average and be in their last year of college. ap)