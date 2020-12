The 2021 Dixie National Rodeo tickets are available. The events are February 11th-17th and feature artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Gary Allan and Riley Green. Tickets are limited so visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national…/artist/848320. Seats are available for the combined rodeo and concert for $20, $25, $30 and $35.