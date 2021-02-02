MBCI Car Tags Available Starting February 12th

The new MBCI car tags are almost here. Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben went to the Neshoba County Tax Assessor’s Office and received the first tag yesterday. The MBCI Car Tag will be available starting February 12, 2021. Applicants will be required to present either a MBCI-issued Tribal Identification card, Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood or a non-enrolled member Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood to their local county tax assessor’s office. The fee will be $33. The tag will feature the tribal seal with the word “Chahta.”