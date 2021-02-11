The Chill Is On With Dangerous Artic Air In the Forecast and Possible Snow

The Chill is on. The National Weather service of Jackson is advising us that “arctic air is forecast to surge into the region late this weekend, persisting into early next week. This could end up being a long duration of very cold conditions and dangerous wind chill readings.” Our region is under an elevated threat alert meaning there is possibility of lows around 15 degrees, with long duration of sub freezing temperatures and a possibility of hyperthermia from prolonged exposure to the elements. We could see some ice and snow by Monday.

Updated details will be provided as they become available.