Neshoba – Raid Leads to Possession Of Alcohol and Beer Charges with Intent to Sell

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said that on February 13th, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Law Enforcement division in executing a warrant on a business in rural Neshoba County. Da Spot, a night club that is located at 10500 County Road 410 was raided and a large amount of beer and liquor was seized. Anthony Lewis (52) of 10460 County Road 432 was charged with possession of alcohol with intent to sell and possession of beer with intent to sell. Lewis bonded from Neshoba County Detention Facility on a $1,500 bond.

Richard Garrett of Philadelphia was arrested during the raid on a warrant from Justice Court Neshoba County. He was taken to the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Garrett bonded from the detention facility on a $1,500 bond.