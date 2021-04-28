Neshoba Sheriff’s Dept.- Law Enforcement Working Together To Recovery Stolen Property

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office recovered a Kubota ZD 1211 mower and a Honda Pioneer 1000 utility vehicle. The items were recovered from County Road 359, Philadelphia, MS. The 60” Diesel zero turn mower that was reported stolen from Louisville, MS on April 1, 2018. The Honda side by side was reported stolen from Jefferson County, MS on February 29, 2020.

Another example of Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office using every resource available to solve crime. Philadelphia Police Department narcotics officer shared information that led investigators to this property. If you have information about this investigation, please call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414.

***Neshoba Sheriff’s Dept.)