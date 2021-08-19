Neshoba General to host vaccine event at Neshoba Coliseum – Wednesday, August 25

Neshoba General Hospital & Nursing home is hosting a FREE vaccine event.

The event will be held at the Neshoba County Coliseum on Wednesday, August 25th from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Anyone that is eligible to receive the vaccine is encouraged to participate. The Pfizer vaccine is offered to everyone 12 years old and older.

Anyone who received their 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine on August 4th is due for their 2nd dose on the 25th.

First vaccine doses are also available for anyone who has not been vaccinated.

