The 10th Annual S.P.R.A (Southeastern Professionals Rodeo) Finals are coming to the Neshoba Coliseum in Philadelphia on February 5th & 6th. The event will features all the rodeo excitement you can handle and will be fun for the whole family. Social distancing policies will be in effect and masks WILL be required to attend the event. For more information, visit Neshoba.org or call (601) 656-1000.