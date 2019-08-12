110th annual Central Mississippi Fair starts Wednesday

The Central MS Fair is returning to Kosciusko and Attala County Aug. 14 – 17.
The 110th annual fair will feature many events that are sure to provide fun for the entire family.
The Exhibit Hall at the coliseum will be open nightly from Wednesday – Friday during the fair. Exhibits include art, photography, flower show, youth exhibits and more.
Also, returning to the exhibit hall this year is the Fin, Horn, and Feathers competition.
Fair favorites Attala’s Got Talent, the Community Sports Challenge, and Fairest of the Fair Pageant return to this year’s event as well.
For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.
The 110th Annual Central MS Fair schedule of events:
- Monday, August 12: Exhibit Registration, 3:00 – 8:00 pm
- Tuesday, August 13: Fairest of the Fair Practice, 5:00 pm
- Wednesday, August 14: Perishable Exhibit Registration: 7:30 am – 9:00 am; Gates/Exhibits Open: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm; Attala’s Got Talent – 6:00 pm
- Thursday, August 15: Gates/Exhibits Open: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm; Community Sports Challenge – 6:00 pm; Martial Arts Demonstration – 7:00 pm; Petting Zoo
- Friday, August 17: Senior Day: 8:30 am – 11:30 am; Exhibits/Gates Open, 5:00 pm – midnight, Fairest the of the Fair Pageant – 6:30 pm. Petting Zoo
- Saturday, August 18: Gates open: 3:00 pm – midnight, A Night of Bingo: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Petting Zoo