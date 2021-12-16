Local Legislator Part Of New Group Hoping To Help First Responders

State Representative Michael Ted Evans knows what Mississippi’s law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel need. He served 23 years with the Philadelphia Fire Department, still works as a volunteer firefighter and is certified as a police officer. And he’s now a founding member of the new Mississippi Legislative First Responders Caucus, which is aimed at creating a better relationship between the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep Mississippians safe and their elected leaders at the State Capitol. Evans, who represents parts of Neshoba, Kemper, Lauderdale and Winston counties, says he understands the issues first responders face– including funding– and he’s hoping the new caucus can help find solutions.