Marty Stuart To Preview New Museum Exhibit

A country music legend who hails from Philadelphia will be at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson Monday to preview his new exhibit, The World of Marty Stuart. The exhibit features artifacts from Stuart as well as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and Jimmie Rodgers, among others. Stuart will be joining Mississippi Department of Archives and History director Katie Blount as she announces details about the inaugural Mississippi Makers Fest, a music, food and arts festival set to take place on the museum grounds on May 7th, the same weekend the exhibit opens.

Monday night, Stuart will headline a star-studded fundraiser for his Congress of Country Music being built in Philadelphia. It’ll be the largest private collection of country music artifacts in the world in a 50,000 square foot museum along with classrooms, a community hall, meeting and event space, a rooftop performance venue and the historic and renovated Ellis Theater. The $30 million project is scheduled to open later this year. The fundraising event, chaired by former Governor and Mrs. Haley Barbour, is being held at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Stuart says it’ll be “a once in a lifetime memorable evening of music and mayhem”.