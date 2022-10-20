City of Carthage November 8th Election Sample Ballot

The ballot is set for local political races in Carthage.

Carthage City Clerk, Penny Spears, has provided Kicks96 News with a sample ballot for this year’s election.

The 2022 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8th and features races for Mayor, Alderman Ward 1, Alderman Ward 2 (unopposed), Alderman Ward 3, and Alderman Ward 4.

Citizens will also vote for or against the sale of liquor in the city of Carthage.

See the complete 2022 City of Carthage General Election Sample Ballot below.