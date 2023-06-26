Silver Alert Issued for Carthage Woman

HomeLocalSilver Alert Issued for Carthage Woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Tori Chipley of Carthage, Leake County, MS.

She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with sandy-red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, June 25, at about 7:00 p.m., in the 3900 block of Coosa Road in Leake County.

Tori Chipley is believed to be in a 1990s, unknown color with a blue stripe, Ford, F-150, unknown tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Tori Chipley suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tori Chipley, contact Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361 or 911.

