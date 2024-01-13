Flu Rate Dropping in MS

It may be too soon to say that flu season in Mississippi has peaked. But the numbers have been falling for two weeks in a row now. In its latest update, the State Health Department is reporting a significant decrease, with the flu rate dropping from 9.5 per cent to 7.7 per cent. That’s the percentage of patients seeing their doctor with flu-like symptoms. There’s even been some improvement in Mississippi’s flu hotspot, the public health district which includes Attala and Holmes counties, where the flu rate has dipped to 39 per cent after reaching 42 per cent the week before. And the health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties now has one of the lowest flu rates in the state, 5.6 per cent.