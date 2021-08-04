1574 New Covid Cases Reported Including In Our Region

Today MSDH is reporting an additional 1,574 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 34 deaths. 8 new cases and 1 death are being reported in Leake County. 50 new cases are being reported in Neshoba County.

MSDH is also reporting there are over 1000 patients hospitalized with COVID statewide.

Free testing is available at your local health department. Also free vaccinations will be provided in our area at Neshoba General and Choctaw Health Center at the Neshoba County Coliseum between 1-8pm today. No appointment is necessary.

Many locations throughout the state are providing testing and pop up vaccination or drive-thru locations.