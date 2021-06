12:20 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of an attempted break in on Ebenezer Road.

2:18 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a disturbance on Hopoca Road.

4:11 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of an 18 wheeler running off the road on Hwy. 25 North. The 18 wheeler had flipped on its side but no injuries were reported.

5:02 am – Leake County Deputies were called to assist with a domestic disturbance on Lindsey Avenue in Walnut Grove.