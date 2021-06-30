1st Annual Blake Burgess Memorial Concert Coming Soon

The Blake Burgess Memorial Concert is next week. The event will feature award winning Producer and Christian Artist Tim Minor as well as T.J. and Colton Minor. There will also be a guest performance of Yesterday 2 featuring Jace Hair, Juliana Hair and Robyn Burgess. The event honors the life and legacy of Carthage native Blake Burgess who died in car accident last year.

The event will be held at the Old Elementary School in Carthage. Admission is free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.

The address is 504 North Van Buren Street.