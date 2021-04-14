2 City Employment Positions Available in Carthage

Two new city employment positions have become available in Carthage. The full time position of Carthage City Park Director is open. A list of qualifications is available at the City Clerk’s Office. Applications will be received until May 31st or until the position is filled. For any questions or concerns around McMillan Park contact is Penny Spears until the position is filled. Applications for Lagoon operator/codes inspector are also being accepted. The deadline is April 30th or until the position is filled. For any information call 601-267-8322