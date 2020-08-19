2 Mississippi Inmates Die In Hospitals Over The Weekend

Two inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died during the weekend after being in and out of hospitals the past several months. The state Department of Corrections announced the deaths Monday. It said one inmate died Saturday at Merit Health Central in Jackson. His name was not immediately released because relatives had not been told. Joe Taylor Jr., died Sunday at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale. The 69-year-old was serving 15 years for an aggravated DUI conviction. The department says autopsies are set and no foul play is suspected. At least 63 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. AP)