20,033 Dozen Eggs to Be Donated on Monday

20,033 dozen eggs will be donated on Monday. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that he will be on hand as Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. donates 20,033 dozen eggs to Mississippi Food Network. The donation will be made to help Mississippi families during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at 2pm.

Many Mississippi families continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. To help those in need during this unprecedented time and in recognition of National Egg Month, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. together with Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, will donate 240,400 eggs to Mississippi Food Network. Mississippi Food Network has been feeding Mississippians since 1984 and distributes more than 1.5 million pounds of food and feeds more than 150,000 people every month.

