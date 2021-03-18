2020 MS Songwriter of the Year’s music video debuts on CMT

Danica Hart, 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, and her band Chapel Hart have a new music video on CMT.

The group’s video for “You Can Have Him Jolene” debuted on the CMT TV channel and website on Wednesday.

Filmed in Mississippi, the video sees the group’s members deal with a cheating boyfriend. The song acts as a sort of sequel to Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene.”

Hart was named 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year last August and the band has been staying busy ever since.

The trio from Poplarville, MS has been named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021.

After winning a nationwide competition, the group was scheudled to sing the national anthem at the 2020 Music City Bowl in Nashville. However the game had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Chapel Hart will be at the 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year June 19 in Meridian to pass on the title to this year’s winner.

For more information on Chapel Hart, visit www.chapelhart.com.

Visit MSSongWriterOfTheYear.com for information on this year’s event.