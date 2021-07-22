2021 P-EBT Approved Fund List Released – Some Schools in Our Region Are Included

MDHS has just released the P-EBT 2021 benefit list and some of the schools in our region are included. Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston made the cut. The P-EBT program provides benefits to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and non-SNAP households for children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. This program is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

*Mississippi was originally approved in 2020 to participate in the Federally funded Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (P-EBT).