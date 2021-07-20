2,326 New Covid Cases Reported In Mississippi Over 3 Day Period – Are We Safe in Our Area?

The Mississippi Department of Health is an additional 2,326 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and three deaths for the three-day period July 16 through July 18. The three COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 13 and July 15. Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases is now 329,130, with 7,468 deaths. Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said “the state is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The “4th wave” has arrived.”

What does that mean for us in Central Mississippi? 8 New cases reported in Leake County, and 17 cases in Neshoba. Do you feel safe? What are you doing to protect yourself? What about your children? We want to know your thoughts.