$3 Gas Becoming Less Common In Mississippi

As gas prices continue to fall slowly across Mississippi, many of us are paying well under $3 a gallon now.   AAA says the average price statewide has dropped to $2.98 but locally gas is selling for less than $2.90 in some places.  The auto club says the countywide average prices show Attala at just under $3, Leake at almost exactly $3 and Neshoba at $3.02.   AAA says Lincoln County has the lowest average price: $2.82.  But make sure you’re not on empty if you’re driving in Claiborne County.  The average pump price there is almost $3.40.

