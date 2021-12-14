$3 Gas Becoming Less Common In Mississippi

As gas prices continue to fall slowly across Mississippi, many of us are paying well under $3 a gallon now. AAA says the average price statewide has dropped to $2.98 but locally gas is selling for less than $2.90 in some places. The auto club says the countywide average prices show Attala at just under $3, Leake at almost exactly $3 and Neshoba at $3.02. AAA says Lincoln County has the lowest average price: $2.82. But make sure you’re not on empty if you’re driving in Claiborne County. The average pump price there is almost $3.40.