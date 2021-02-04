3 Union High School Students Sign for College Football

Three Students from Union Public School district have signed to play college football. The school said in a statement “we are so proud of these three fantastic young men who will officially be continuing their football careers on a collegiate level. Congratulations, Peyton Posey, Marc Jones, and Jacob Moore! Your futures are bright, guys!”
Peyton Posey will be playing with the East Central Community College Warriors!
Marc Jones will join the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs!
Jacob Moore will also be joining the East Central Community College Warriors!