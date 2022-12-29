HomeLocal30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000.

 

JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

SKYLAN BURNSIDE, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

ZACHERY COLLINS, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $75.000.

 

DANIEL DAY, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

NAUDIA A DURHAM, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

DREXTON GLADNEY, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

NICHOLAS GREEN, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $80,000.

 

BLAKE HAGOOD, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

ME’OTTA HARRINGTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

MEROSKIE HARRINGTON, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

SHANICE L HICKMAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DAMONDRE JOHNSON, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JULIA JONES, 37, of Laurel, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

THOMASINE JONES JUMPER, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

GERALD DAMON LEWIS, 42, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 20, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

FREDDRICK MACON, 50, of Lena, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

VAN MACON, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

ERIC LOFTON MCLAIN, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

KENDARIOUS NEAL, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $100,000.

 

JARED POSEY, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JACK D ROSS, 19, of Union, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MADISON SAVAGE, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $100,000.

 

ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $80,000.

