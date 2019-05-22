39th Annual Red Hills Festival this weekend in Louisville

The 39th Annual Red Hills Festival kicks off in just a couple of days! The fun will start on Friday, May 24th with the Friday Night Street Party featuring Jason Turner and Chad Wesley. The Red Hills Festival will be Saturday, May 25th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The 10th Annual Red Hills Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run will kick off Saturday morning hosted by The Junior Auxiliary of Louisville. The Red Hills Car Show will be held during the Red Hills Festival. Call the Winston County Chamber at 662-773-3921 for more information.