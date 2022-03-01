4-Wheeler Wreck Sends One to Hospital

4:33 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Bear Road off Highway 25 North for an ATV accident. One person was severely injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was then airlifted from there.

8:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Line Road when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

9:53 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Old Canton Road regarding a disturbance in progress there.

12:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Pickens Circle near the Conway area.