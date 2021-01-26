449,300 Vaccines Distributed In Mississippi

Vaccinations continue. 449,300 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today. 184,398 vaccines have been administered with 163,856 first round vaccinations and 16,542 second round vaccinations. 1283 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 1154 people from Leake, 1501 from Neshoba and 1219 from Winston county.

Vaccines are available in our region at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.