The 46th annual Leake County Livestock Association Show will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Carthage Coliseum. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. The show will begin at 9:00 a.m. 4-H and FFA boys and girls will exhibit market goats, commercial meat goat does, commercial beef heifers, and registered beef breeding cattle, and commercial dairy cattle. The young people have raised, fed, trained, and groomed their animals for the past year. The county livestock show provides an opportunity for the youth to exhibit their animals and receive recognition in the form of trophies, ribbons, and premium money.

The livestock show will be followed by a Cloverbud Showmanship Class for youngsters ten years old and younger. This class will pair children who do not own livestock with 4-H and FFA exhibitors and their sheep and goats for a fun, kid-friendly showmanship competition. The Celebrity Showmanship Class for adults will follow with local celebrities exhibiting animals owned by 4-H and FFA members and competing for the title of champion celebrity showman. The young people will instruct their coaches, teachers, preachers, law enforcement officers, parents and other celebrities in livestock showmanship.

The Leake County Livestock Show is made possible through the support of the Leake County Board of Supervisors, the City of Carthage, the Leake County Livestock Association Board of Directors, and supporters of the Leake County 4H/FFA Livestock program.

MSU Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs. Please contact Vicki Ganann, County Extension Coordinator, at 601-267-8036 prior to a program or event to request reasonable accommodation.