48th Annual Oktoberfest Returns To Carthage

Oktoberfest returns. According to Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty, “the 48th Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled at Carthage Coliseum on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd. This year will feature arts and crafts from bird houses to leather goods, as well as holiday decorations and homemade jams and jellies.” The Club 66 car show, the great ping pong ball drop, and the pumpkin patch will also return as part of the festivities. Booths are still available, but booking quickly.

For more information or to rent a booth, contact The Main Street Chamber of

Leake County at 601-267-9231.

***Spaces inside and out of the coliseum will comply with CDC guidelines, governmental orders and recommendations.