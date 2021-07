A back to school giveaway is coming to Walnut Grove this Saturday, July 17th. The event is sponsored by Sonya Brown and Heart of Sharing and Caring Incorporated. Giveaway items include new clothes, shoes, book bags and school supplies for children. Also provided will be some slightly used clothing for adults. The drive will take place at the Walnut Grove Public Library starting at 11am. The address is 146 Main Street.