61 Days Until The Election – Are You Registered?

There are 61 days until the general election. Are you registered? While you can sign up to vote anytime, the deadline for the 2020 election is October 5th. To find out if you are registered, you can check online at the Y’all Vote section of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or contact your Circuit Clerk’s office. You can also register at that office. Your voice is your vote and every voice matters. Vote.

Y’all Vote-https://www.sos.ms.gov/Vote/Pages/default.aspx